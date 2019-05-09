Services
John M Hedges Funeral Home
1717 Portland Ave
Rochester, NY 14617
(585) 288-4664
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mercy Center
1437 Blossom Rd.
View Map
Vigil
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Mercy Center
1437 Blossom Rd.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Mercy Center
1437 Blossom Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sr. Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Susan Cain

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sr. Susan Cain Obituary
Sr. Susan Cain

Hornell - Sr. Susan Cain, RSM (Marie Catherine) was called home by God May 6, 2019 during her 62nd year as a Sister of Mercy. After graduating from Notre Dame High School in Elmira, Sr. Susan studied for a year at Mercyhurst College in PA and then entered the Sisters of Mercy. She received her AAS degree from Catherine McAuley College, BA from Nazareth College and studied math at Seton Hill College, PA, Calculus/Probability at the University of South Carolina and received an MS in Secondary Education from SUNY Brockport. She taught math at Our Lady of Mercy High School for 10 years and at Notre Dame High School for 28 years. She was a member of the vocation team for several Bars and was appointed regional coordinator ofMercy Corps in 1995, an organization where laypersons dedicate a year of their lives to the Mercy Mission. For the past 19 years, she has been the director of Steuben County Rural Ministry. In 2005 she was named Canisteo Grange Citizen of the Year and in 2013 received the McAuley Award from Notre Dame High School. She is survived by her sister Mary Jo (Paul) Minch, brother John (Marilyn) Cain, nieces, nephews and the Sisters of Mercy.

Friends are welcome Friday from 4-7 PM at the Mercy Center, 1437 Blossom Rd. where her Vigil Service will be at 7 PM. Her Funeral Mass celebrated Saturday 10 AM at the Mercy Center. Interment will be at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Elmira, NY. Donations in her memory may be made to Steuben County Rural Ministry, PO Box 61, Canisteo, NY 14823 or to the Sisters of Mercy.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now