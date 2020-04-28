Services
Stanley "Bud" Augustine


1944 - 2020
Stanley "Bud" Augustine Obituary
Stanley "Bud" Augustine

Elmira - Age 76, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Elmira, NY to the late Stanley "Dempsey" and Dorothy Augustine. He was also predeceased by his sister, Judith Featherson Porter. Bud is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Irene Augustine; son, Ric (Diane) Augustine; daughters, Suann (Joseph) Bellinger and Michelle (Edward Ward) Augustine; grandchildren, Stephanie (Josh) Andrus, Nicole (Jeffrey) Bellinger, Emily Augustine, Matthew (Elyse) Bellinger, Bradley (Taylor) Bellinger, Kassandra (Tyler) Thompson, Dominique Washington, Jaida Washington, Mauriana Coleman and Tatyana Coleman; 9 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. Bud started his career in 1965 working as an ice cream driver for Dairy lea Co-op. Throughout his career Bud worked for several milk companies, advancing himself to director of sales for Crowley Foods. Bud was a great family man. In retirement he refurbished Kiddies Landing on Cayuga Lake with the help of family and friends so they could enjoy many years on the lake. A true outdoors man, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and being with family and friends. Interment will be held privately to the family in Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
