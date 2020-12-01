1/
Stanley D. Bennett
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley D. Bennett

Southport - Stanley D. Bennett, Age 89, of Maple Avenue, Southport passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was born on April 2, 1931 in Elmira son of the late Leo & Harriett (Beardsley) Bennett, he served his country with the US Marine Corps from 1952 to 1954 and was honorably discharged as a corporal. He and the former Beverly J. Dean were married November 14, 1955 and had just celebrated 65th wedding anniversary. He was a member of the Regular Baptist Church and enjoyed his time spent at Harris Hill where he was a glider pilot.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years Beverly J. Bennett of Southport, his son Stanley D. (Donna) Bennett, Jr of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, two daughters, Debi (Larry) Newton of Bentley Creek, PA, Brenda (Jack) Brewer of Elmira, three grandchildren eight great grandchildren, brothers, Fred (Carol) Bennett of Tampa, FL, Alton (Darlene) Bennett of Warsaw, NY, a sister-in-law, Sharon Bennett of Big Flats, several nieces, nephews and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, a sister Lillian Doane and his brother Harold Bennett.

Funeral services and inurnment with military honors will be held at Woodlawn National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc., 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894.

Memorial contributions in Stanley's name may be made to the charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
279 Main St.
Wellsburg, NY 14894
(607) 302-4730
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved