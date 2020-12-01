Stanley D. Bennett
Southport - Stanley D. Bennett, Age 89, of Maple Avenue, Southport passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was born on April 2, 1931 in Elmira son of the late Leo & Harriett (Beardsley) Bennett, he served his country with the US Marine Corps from 1952 to 1954 and was honorably discharged as a corporal. He and the former Beverly J. Dean were married November 14, 1955 and had just celebrated 65th wedding anniversary. He was a member of the Regular Baptist Church and enjoyed his time spent at Harris Hill where he was a glider pilot.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years Beverly J. Bennett of Southport, his son Stanley D. (Donna) Bennett, Jr of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, two daughters, Debi (Larry) Newton of Bentley Creek, PA, Brenda (Jack) Brewer of Elmira, three grandchildren eight great grandchildren, brothers, Fred (Carol) Bennett of Tampa, FL, Alton (Darlene) Bennett of Warsaw, NY, a sister-in-law, Sharon Bennett of Big Flats, several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, a sister Lillian Doane and his brother Harold Bennett.
Funeral services and inurnment with military honors will be held at Woodlawn National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc., 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894.
Memorial contributions in Stanley's name may be made to the charity of your choice
.