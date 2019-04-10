Services
Prayer Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Stanley Edward Raub
Stanley Edward Raub

Elmira - Stanley Edward Raub

Age 92, of Elmira, NY passed away peacefully at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born October 24, 1926 in Athens, PA. Stanley was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Myrtle and Edith (Briggs) Craft; father, Stanley Edmund Raub; wives, Mary Ryan and Harriet (Vantuyl) Raub; brothers, Joseph Raub and Richard Craft; sisters, Marilyn Stone and Barbara Swan. Stanley is survived by his son, Martin V. Raub; brother, John (Sharon) Craft; along with several nieces and nephews. Ed worked at the Remington Rand and retired from Hardinge Brothers as a machinist. Stan was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, and gardening. At his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Woodlawn Cemetery on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 am, for a prayer service. The Chemung County Veteran's Honor Guard will accord Military Honors to Mr. Raub. Memorial donations may be directed to a . Stanley's tribute wall can be signed at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
