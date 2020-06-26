Stanley Montgomery
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Montgomery

West Lafayette - Stanley Oren Montgomery, 85, passed away on

June 2, 2020 at his residence in West Lafayette, Indiana

surrounded by his family.

Services are pending.

Visit our website for full obituary at www.flinnmaguire.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flinn & Maguire Funeral Home - Franklin
2898 N Morton St.
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 736-5528
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 27, 2020
Sorry to hear the news. He was like a dad to me growing up. Thoughts are with the family.
ROBIN Mccowen
Friend
June 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss Donna! Think of you often.
Fayeann Hobbs Reed
Friend
June 26, 2020
Lisa & family - I am so very sorry for the passing of your Dad. Keeping you in my prayers.
Julie Harrison Bailey
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved