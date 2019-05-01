Services
Sutfin Funeral Chapel
273 South Main Street
Nichols, NY 13812
(607) 699-3060
Stanley Neil Gillmeister


Stanley Neil Gillmeister,

Horseheads - Stanley Neil Gillmeister, 80, of Horseheads and formerly of Nichols, passed away on April 28, 2019. Stan was born on July 31, 1938, in Medina to the late Charles and Lillian (Bruning) Gillmeister.

Stan will be missed by his loving wife, Janice; his daughter, Judie (Doug) Scrivener; his son, Mark (Lisa) Gillmeister; 9 grandchildren.; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis (Lynn) Mietz; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of caring friends.

Full obituary, memories, and condolences may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Published in Star-Gazette on May 1, 2019
