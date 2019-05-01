|
Stanley Neil Gillmeister,
Horseheads - Stanley Neil Gillmeister, 80, of Horseheads and formerly of Nichols, passed away on April 28, 2019. Stan was born on July 31, 1938, in Medina to the late Charles and Lillian (Bruning) Gillmeister.
Stan will be missed by his loving wife, Janice; his daughter, Judie (Doug) Scrivener; his son, Mark (Lisa) Gillmeister; 9 grandchildren.; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis (Lynn) Mietz; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of caring friends.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 1, 2019