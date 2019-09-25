|
Starlene M. Kuczynski
Pine City - Starlene Marie Kuczynski, age 67 of Pine City, NY passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony J. Kuczynski; parents, Clifford and Crystal Angel; and daughter, Angela Weaver.
Starlene is survived by her loving children, Penny (Terry) Schultz and Christian (Sarah) Kuczynski; grandchildren, Kelsi (Kevin), Haley, Breanna, Taylor and Dakota; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Reilianne. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was loved by all and will be greatly missed. As per Starlene's wishes there will be no funeral services. Starlene's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019