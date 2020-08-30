Starr L. "Buzz" Martin



Pine City - Age 95, passed away peacefully at the Bath VA Medical Center on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Starr was born in Montour Falls, a son of Wellington and Evelyn Orr Martin. He was predeceased by his brother Frank Martin. Starr is survived by his wife and companion of nearly 50 years Linda Campbell Martin. He is also survived by children, Deborah, Cheryl and Scott; stepchildren, Mark, Eric, and Paul Campbell and Amy Lynne; several grandchildren. Starr was a U S Marine Corps veteran, serving as a pilot during WW II. Upon leaving the military Starr attended Oswego State College earning a degree in Industrial Arts. He taught school for several years. While teaching, Starr was running Martin Marine, a boat sales and repair business. The business then became a full-time job which he continued to operate until he retired. There was not much that Starr could not do. He spent years redesigning and rebuilding his Pine City home. Starr loved to work on maintaining his property and was still mowing his lawn until just a few years ago. The Martin family is grateful to the Bath VA Medical Center for the wonderful care they provided to Starr for the last 3 years. Private services, with military honors, were held for Starr at Bath National Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Starr with a donation to the Bath VA Activities Fund, 76 Veterans Avenue, Bath NY 14810. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.









