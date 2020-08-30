1/
Starr L. "Buzz" Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Starr's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Starr L. "Buzz" Martin

Pine City - Age 95, passed away peacefully at the Bath VA Medical Center on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Starr was born in Montour Falls, a son of Wellington and Evelyn Orr Martin. He was predeceased by his brother Frank Martin. Starr is survived by his wife and companion of nearly 50 years Linda Campbell Martin. He is also survived by children, Deborah, Cheryl and Scott; stepchildren, Mark, Eric, and Paul Campbell and Amy Lynne; several grandchildren. Starr was a U S Marine Corps veteran, serving as a pilot during WW II. Upon leaving the military Starr attended Oswego State College earning a degree in Industrial Arts. He taught school for several years. While teaching, Starr was running Martin Marine, a boat sales and repair business. The business then became a full-time job which he continued to operate until he retired. There was not much that Starr could not do. He spent years redesigning and rebuilding his Pine City home. Starr loved to work on maintaining his property and was still mowing his lawn until just a few years ago. The Martin family is grateful to the Bath VA Medical Center for the wonderful care they provided to Starr for the last 3 years. Private services, with military honors, were held for Starr at Bath National Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Starr with a donation to the Bath VA Activities Fund, 76 Veterans Avenue, Bath NY 14810. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 30 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved