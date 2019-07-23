|
Stephanie Marie Hartsock
Horseheads - Of Horseheads. She was born at home in Manchester, NY on March 3, 1930, daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Gromek) Misleany and passed away on Saturday, July 20th, 2019. In addition to her parents, Stephanie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles in 2015. She is survived by her children; Sylvia (James) Berry of Elmira, Cynthia (Todd) Stump of Wake Forrest, NC, & William (Stacy) Hartsock of Bloomingdale GA; granddaughters, Tricia Golden-Collins of Murfreesboro, TN , Nicole Stump( fiancé Kyle Firth) of Raleigh, NC, and Arielle (Joel) Hartsock-Ryan of Horseheads; grandson Dan Hartsock of Horseheads; great grandchildren, Tyler Golden (fiancée Kayla), Justin, Will & Conner Collins, Natalie & Maddox Ryan; along with extended families and dear friends. Stephanie married Charles Edward Hartsock Dec 31, 1947 in Elmira; a marriage lasting nearly 70 years. She was a homemaker, worked for Remington Rand in her earlier years, later serving as a school crossing guard and serving with the Chemung County Board of Elections. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St., Horseheads, on Wednesday July 24th, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm. Stephanie's funeral service will be held there at 1 pm. Rev. Christopher Linsler, officiant. Committal and interment to follow in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery, Horseheads. Her family offers special thanks to Dr. Megan Westervelt, Dr. Lania, and Dr.Parken of Guthrie Corning Hospital, as well as the excellent nursing staff in both the West and East wings for the special care devoted to Stephanie. Those wishing may make a donation in her name to Honor Flight Inc., 175 South Tuttle Road, Springfield, OH 45505 or any local veterans' organization. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on July 23, 2019