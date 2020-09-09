1/
Stephen Acton
Stephen Acton

Horseheads, NY - Passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Harriett Taylor at the age of 98. Stephen is survived by his daughter, Lois Archer of Big Flats, NY and son, Kenneth Acton of Elmira, NY. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 11-12pm. Funeral Services will be held at 12 pm followed by Military Honors. As all are welcomed, we will be adhering to all NYS rules and regulations. He will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park at the convince of the family. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Stephen's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.








MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
