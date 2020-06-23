Stephen Clark
Stephen Clark

Stephen Foster Clark passed away June 18, 2020 in Eastern Niagara Hospital. Born November 29, 1941 in Elmira he was the son of Foster and Pearl (Junk) Clark. Stephen worked for Sherwood Selpac in Lockport where he was a machinist. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lockport and enjoyed going to the casino.

Stephen is survived by his life partner, Ginny Stalcup; his children Amy (Cole) McClenithan, Stephen (Amy) Clark, Carmen (Katie) Clark, and Marcy (Kingston) Clark-Bachert; thirteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren; brother Bill (Linda) Clark.

Relatives and friends may call Thursday, June 25th from 5-7 PM in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. Interment will be in St. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Elmira, NY. In lieu of flowers donations to South Lockport Volunteer Fire Company, Attn: President, 5666 S. Transit Road, Lockport, NY 14094, would be appreciated. Visit pruddenandkandt.com.

*In accordance with the "UNPAUSING" New York State Guidelines, 25% occupancy limitations will be observed.*




Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
