Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Stephen D. "Steve" Satterlee

Stephen D. "Steve" Satterlee Obituary
Stephen D. "Steve" Satterlee

Elmira - Stephen D. "Steve" Satterlee was born on December 15, 1954 in Elmira, NY. He passed away on March 9, 2020 at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Horseheads, NY. Steve was predeceased by his parents, Leonard H. and Dorothy (Welsh) Satterlee.

He is survived by his son, Leonard T. Satterlee; brother, Scott Satterlee; sister, Carol (Satterlee) Pandis; and many other family members and longtime friends.

At his request, no funeral service will be held. If you'd like to celebrate Steve's life in your own way, please feel free to make a donation in his honor to . To view Steve's complete obituary please visit www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
