Stephen G. "Jerry" CavaluzziHorseheads - Age 67, formerly of San Francisco, CA and Dade City, FL, passed away on Sun. Nov. 29, 2020 following an illness. Born on Apr. 6, 1953 on Elmira, Stephen was the son of the late, James J. & Marilyn L. Baker Cavaluzzi. The world was his oyster, "Jerry" had a wonderful sense of humor, he enjoyed travel, making friends and most of all his family. He worked in the hospitality industry and was most recently the general manager for Ramada Inns, San Francisco, CA. "Jerry" gravitated toward large cities where there was always something to do before returning home to the town he always called home. Surviving are his loving siblings and their families, William (Pam) Cavaluzzi, Horseheads; Rodney (Karen) Cavaluzzi, Horseheads; and Mark Cavaluzzi, Horseheads; and Barbara Cavaluzzi, Elmira; sister-in-law, Ellen Qualey Cavaluzzi, Corning; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many family friends. In addition to his parents, "Jerry" was predeceased by a brother, James M. Cavaluzzi in 2008. All services were privately held at his family's convenience.