|
|
Stephen G. Doan
Charlotteville - Stephen G. Doan, age 74 of Charlotteville, NY passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the A.O. Fox Hospital, Oneonta, NY. Born May 29, 1945 in Deerfield Twp., PA, he was the son of the late Willard and Marjorie (Wood) Doan. Steve worked in forestry for the NYS DEC for 30 years. He was a member of the First Summit Baptist Church, Butler Hill Baptist Church and a life member of NRA. He enjoyed hunting and collecting Savage Arm memorabilia. Steve is survived by his brother, Joseph Doan of Osceola; brother in law, Gary (Kathy) Ransom of Westfield and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Catherine Cleveland, Sybil Brown, Rebecca Steadman and Patricia Wattles and his brothers, Leslie, Gordon and Carroll Doan. Family will received friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland, PA on Thursday, 12:00 - 2:00 PM. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 2:00PM with Rev. William O'Neal officiating. Burial will be in Butler Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the First Summit Baptist Church, 385 Baptist Church Rd., Charlotteville, NY 12036. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020