Stephen Roman



Elmira - Age 85. He was born December 4, 1934 in Elmira, son of the late Wasyl and Justina (Dropeck) Roman and passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 unexpectedly. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Barbara in 1999 and his brothers and sisters Lawrence, Mike, Frank, Harry, Nick, Andrew, John, Sophie Hatala, Mary Hoodak and Anna Roman. He is survived by his stepchildren Linda Rhode, Frank & Gloria Romen and Pamela Herrick (caregiver); grandchildren Wendy Apgar, Michael Herrick and Joseph Romen; 4 great grandchildren; 8 great, great grandchildren; brother Wesley; sister Pauline along with several nieces and nephews. Steve was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for numerous contractors in the area, retiring from Streeter Associates. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Monday, November 30th from 4 to 6 pm. Private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. Guests will be limited to 25 at one time. Stephen's family thanks the staff at Elcor, special thanks to Terry Harris and Rachel Grover and the dialysis staff at the Arnot for the care they provided him.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store