|
|
STEPHEN W. COOLICAN
Alpine - Age 55, of Alpine, NY, passed away Feb. 21, 2020.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Mechanics Club in Montour Falls on Sunday (March 8th) from 2pm-5pm. Everyone is welcome! In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you consider a donation in his memory to the United Way of Schuyler County, PO Box 270, Watkins Glen, NY 14891 (www.UnitedWayOfSchuylerCounty.org).
Steve is survived by his wife Colleen; son Justin; stepchildren, Taylor Brown, Marisa Alton and Ryan Alton, all of Alpine; brothers, J. David (Abbie) Coolican of Montour Falls, Michael (Sally) Coolican of Watkins Glen, and Paul Coolican of Montour Falls; sister, Karen (Wayne) Wascizko of Selah, WA; aunt, Patricia Coolican of Corvallis, Oregon; niece and nephews, Christie, Brian, Sean, Mark, Jeffrey, Nicole and Rachel Coolican, Kimberly and Jennifer Wasciko, Trisha Kruger and Allyson Hubbard; and great-nieces and nephew, Molly and Addy Coolican, Alexis Hubbard, and Isabella and Isaac Kruger. He was predeceased by his parents John and Jean Coolican, and sister Elizabeth.
Steve owned Cooly's Butcher Bay in Alpine. He was born Nov. 2, 1964. He graduated from Watkins Glen High School and received a Culinary degree from SUNY Cobleskill. He was a member of the Mechanics Club in Montour Falls and a local Food Bank volunteer and Venison Donation program coordinator. He was known as a very avid outdoorsman, and especially enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. He will be dearly missed by his family and countless friends.
You may express condolences online at his obituary at www.RoyceChedzoy.com Arrangements entrusted to Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020