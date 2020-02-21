|
|
Steve Powers
Elmira - Steve Powers peacefully passed away from a short battle with cancer at his home on Sunday, February 16, 2020 with family by his side. He was born on December 6, 1949 in Elmira, NY to the late John and Jane Powers. Steve was survived by his sister, Christine (Dave) Beechey and their family; two sons, Josh (Shay) Powers and Matt Powers (Shelby); grandchildren, Ana, Nadia, Sammy, Brecken, and Tristin; several nieces, nephews and cousins; predeceased by his son, Sean, October 2015.
He was an US Army veteran, always flying the American and POW/MIA flags, who served in the Vietnam war as a helicopter pilot and a flight instructor in the 101st Airborne. He loved aviation and retired from Sikorsky (formerly Schweizer Aircraft) where he worked as a loftstman and sailplane instructor pilot for many years. He loved spending time at home with the visiting bear family and all the animals in his own private wildlife sanctuary. Capturing and sharing photos of his bear family was something he truly treasured. His hobbies included hunting, canoeing, woodworking, writing, and spending time with friends at the Big Flats Legion. He had many fond memories of his time as the proprietor of Roadhouse 352 where he hosted many events and benefits.
Steve will be truly missed by his family, friends, and animal companions. Per his request there will not be any services. Instead, as he wished, there will be a celebration of his life with a canoe trip down the Chemung river with friends and family in honor of his memory at a later date. Burial at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020