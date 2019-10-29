|
Steven A. McCauley
Elmira, NY - Age 71 of Elmira, NY. He was born January 5, 1948 in Elmira, son of the late Raymond R. and Josephine (Johnson) McCauley and passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife Debra; children Steven R. and Michael McCauley, Jennifer Gilbert; sisters Patricia Cranmer and Judy Johnston; several nieces and nephews including Carolyn Rodriguez. Steven was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during Vietnam. He was formerly employed with Sumirail, Artistic Card and the Green Derby. Family and friends are invited to his memorial service on Monday, November 4th at 1 pm at Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019