Steven A. Springstead Sr.
1965 - 2020
Steven A. Springstead Sr.

VanEtten,NY - Steven A. Springstead Sr. Age 55 of VanEtten, NY passed away on Tuesday August 18, 2020. Steven was born May 10, 1965 in Waverly, NY the son of Charlotte Springstead. He married his wife, Melody L. Starkweather, on August 8, 1987 and they recently celebrated their 33rd Wedding Anniversary. Steven was a truck driver for Paul Marshall Produce and Trucking in Batavia, NY . He loved his family and friends and cherished his grandchildren teaching them to ride four-wheelers and how to shoot guns. Steven was pre-deceased by his sister Cheryl Eiffert. Steven is survived by his loving and devoted wife Melody L. Springstead ; son : Steven A. Springstead Jr. of Oregon ; daughters and son-in-law: Amanda Springstead of VanEtten, NY and Jennifer and Todd Russell of Erin, NY ; 7 granddaughters, 2 grandsons, and 3 step grandchildren ; mother: Charlotte Springstead Eiffert ; many extended family members and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Saturday August 22, 2020 from 2-4 PM. A Celebration of Steven's Life will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 4 PM. Steven will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY at the convenience of the family. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
August 19, 2020
Melody and family,
My sincerest sympathy on the passing of Steve. May all your wonderful memories comfort you during this very sad and difficult time. Take one day at a time from someone who knows.
Much love, Lewann
Lewann Neifert
Friend
August 19, 2020
Sending our condolences to the Springstead Family in this time of grief. With much sympathy,
The Sloan Family
Jillian Sloan
Friend
August 19, 2020
I’ve been thinking of you all since Marty told me. My heart breaks for you. Keep all the memories, good times, & family close to your heart for comfort in the coming days and weeks. He loved you all very much & he will certainly be missed. We love you guys very much.
Brian, Rhonda, Brandon, & Colt
Family
August 19, 2020
Marty and I absolutely loved Steve, he will me missed greatly. Love you Mel, thinking of you all, and praying for comfort. I am so sorry we can't be with you at this time.
Marty and Chris Cooper
Family
August 19, 2020
No words could describe or alleviate the grief you are all experiencing, know you are all loved and supported during this time. You are all shining examples of the man your father is as he raised 3 amazing kids!
Kim Brink
Friend
August 19, 2020
Sending my condolences to Aunt Melody, and my cousins Steven, Amanda & Jennifer I love you . Uncle Steve you will forever be in my heart I love and miss you Uncle Steve
Barbara Smith
Family
