Steven A. Springstead Sr.
VanEtten,NY - Steven A. Springstead Sr. Age 55 of VanEtten, NY passed away on Tuesday August 18, 2020. Steven was born May 10, 1965 in Waverly, NY the son of Charlotte Springstead. He married his wife, Melody L. Starkweather, on August 8, 1987 and they recently celebrated their 33rd Wedding Anniversary. Steven was a truck driver for Paul Marshall Produce and Trucking in Batavia, NY . He loved his family and friends and cherished his grandchildren teaching them to ride four-wheelers and how to shoot guns. Steven was pre-deceased by his sister Cheryl Eiffert. Steven is survived by his loving and devoted wife Melody L. Springstead ; son : Steven A. Springstead Jr. of Oregon ; daughters and son-in-law: Amanda Springstead of VanEtten, NY and Jennifer and Todd Russell of Erin, NY ; 7 granddaughters, 2 grandsons, and 3 step grandchildren ; mother: Charlotte Springstead Eiffert ; many extended family members and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Saturday August 22, 2020 from 2-4 PM. A Celebration of Steven's Life will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 4 PM. Steven will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY at the convenience of the family. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
