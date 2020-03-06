|
Steven Clark Griswold
Horseheads - Age 66 of Horseheads, NY. Steven passed away on February 28th 2020, a victim of lung cancer. He was predeceased by his father Jack, who passed away nearly five years ago to the day. Steven is survived by his mother Beverley; his brothers Michael of Antwerp, NY and Douglas of San Jose, CA; he is the father to three children, Shannon, Jason, and Christopher; he is also survived by several grandchildren. Steve was a proud Marine with more than 20 years of honorable service; he was stationed all over the U.S. and East Asia. He retired in 1996 as a Gunnery Sergeant. Steve made friends wherever he went; he was happy to return to his hometown for the final chapter of his life. There will be no calling hours of services; military honors for Steve will be celebrated at Woodlawn National Cemetery, in Elmira at a later date. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020