|
|
Steven J. Burlew
Elmira - Age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Steve was born in Elmira a son to the late James C. and Irene (Wheaton) Burlew. He was predeceased by his infant son Stan M. Burlew. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Shirley M. Burlew; sons, Scott J. Burlew of Elmira, Samuel M. Burlew of Elmira with Ericka Grafius; grandson Tyler M. Burlew of Elmira; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Colleen Burlew of Elmira, Clifford and Diane Burlew, Roger and Linda Burlew, all of Erin NY; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gerald and Linda Patchen, Charles and Donna Patchen, Jeannette Patchen, Zandra Patchen, all of Elmira; along with several nieces and nephews.
Steve was a retired mechanic with the Chemung County Highway Department having 30 years of service. He was an avid hunter. Being raised on a farm, Steve always had a love for the land. He especially enjoyed attending farm auctions. Private family services will be held. Those wishing may remember Steve with a donation to either, the Baldwin Fire Department or East Hill Fire Department. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 30, 2019