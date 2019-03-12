|
Steven M. Kent
Pine City - Steven M. Kent, age 62 of Pine City, NY passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY with his loving family by his side. Steve was predeceased by his mother, Doris Kent.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Yvonne; daughters, Erica (Wally) Kent and Ashley (Connor) Allington; father, Jesse Kent; siblings, Rick (Robin) and Sandy (Keith); grandson, Tyler "Buddy"; fur grandbaby, Bremi; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mark (Lisa), Sandy (Gene), Roxy (Rick), Pam (Jim), Cindy (Mike), Doug (Karen); special friends, Dan and Tracey Wheaton, Paul and Jeannie Wright; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Steve retired from Anchor Glass after 44 years of service. He was an avid race car driver and fan. He enjoyed hockey, bowling and camping with his motor home. Steve enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was well known and loved by everyone who knew him.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira , NY from 12 pm to 2 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm. A funeral service celebrating Steve's life will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at the Fitzsimmons cemetery. Steve's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019