Suanne O'Hara Savino
On Aug 9 in her home, surrounded by family, the Lord called Suanne O'Hara Savino to be with her original family. She was born to John and Esther (Marriott) O'Hara in Utica, NY on November 2, 1937 and enjoyed a beautiful life with her husband Anthony, her four children and three grandchildren. She is predeceased by her only siblings Stephanie Hughes and Patricia Hally. She was a devout Catholic and a communicant of All Saints Parish.
Suanne and Anthony were married August 20, 1960 by Suanne's cousin, Reverend William Donavan at St. John Cathedral, Utica. She and her husband enjoyed their almost 60 years of marriage and with their children living in Herkimer, Dutchess, Sullivan and Steuben counties.
Suanne truly enjoyed travel. She would hop on a boat, plane, bicycle, train or convertible ready to embrace the adventure with her husband or to visit family. Her travels included Germany, Italy, Ireland, US Virgin Islands, and domestically coast to coast. Her favored trip was reuniting with family and friends in Utica for the Annual Boiler Maker Race. Just a few weeks ago, you would still find her and her husband enjoying Keuka Lake from the Hammondsport Park bench. Suanne was patriotic: proud of her family and country.
Suanne was known for her giving spirit. She volunteered in several organizations throughout her life, most recently with the Red Hats, Dancing Grannies, Sugar and Spice, Resurrection Choir and RSVP Corning. In her earlier years with the Bath VA, Catholic parishes, the LAOH Hibernians and many more. One of her happiest associations was a "Dancing Granny". She loved her dancing-friends and performing at the County Fair, various clubs and especially the nursing homes.
All animals could quickly read her kind spirit and love for them, especially dogs, birds and bunnies. Suanne had a talent for art, especially sculpture, watercolor and sketching and a creative flair as a wordsmith and accompanying light humor. There wasn't a puzzle or board game she would shy away from. She enjoyed gardening, tennis, ice and roller skating, bicycling, skiing, sewing, reading, but mostly singing and dancing - with her husband (Aragon Club), in church and with the Senior Groups.
Suanne became the owner of The Bourbon Shoppe, she greeted everyone with a smile and sometimes on her roller skates. They also were owners of The Erwin Motel until their retirement to Hillcrest Drive in Painted Post.
Suanne's spirit was the sunshine that engaged all who crossed her path, emitting from her ever present smile, it would brighten any space she occupied. We are confident it continues today across heaven and warmly reaching us here.
In addition to Anthony, Suanne is survived by her four children and three grandchildren: Michael (Michelle), Darien, CT; Thomas of Corning; Kathleen (Kevin), Colts Neck, NJ; and Mary Jo; grandchildren Katie, Lauren and Piper of Darien. Besides her children and grandchildren, she is survived by cousins in the Rochester and several dozen nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held at Phillips Funeral Home in Corning, Monday August 17th 1-3PM and 6:30 - 8:30PM. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday Aug 18 10AM at St. Mary's Church of Corning. Suanne loved bright colors, especially Kelly Green, and dreaded black. Come as you like to her services. All COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Facemasks and social distancing will be required. Kind words and memories may be shared with Suanne's family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com