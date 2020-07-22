1/1
Sue E. Dean
1943 - 2020
SUE E. DEAN

Burdett - 76, of Burdett, NY, passed away on July 20, 2020. The family will receive friends and relatives at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen, on Tuesday, July 28 from 4-7pm. A funeral service will be held at 10:00am at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 29 with Rev. Mike Kelly officiating, followed by burial at the Union Cemetery of Hector.

Sue was born in Montour Falls, NY on October 31, 1943, to loving parents John and Margaret Gunning. She worked for many years at BorgWarner Automotive in Ithaca. Sue was a member of the Burdett Volunteer Fire Dept. Auxiliary and Burdett Presbyterian Church. Sue loved being outdoors in her gardens, working on a needlework projects, and creating the most beautiful wedding cakes. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and involved member of her community. Sue left her family and friends with laughter-filled stories and memories to be cherished for generations to come.

She was predeceased by her parents John and Margaret Gunning; husband Ralph Dean; brother Bruce Gunning; and sister Geta Biever. She is survived by her children, Melissa (Kyle) Hubbel of Alto, MI; Brian Dean of Willow Spring; NC, Amy Dean of Fuquary Varina, NC; 6 grandchildren, Sarah Hubbel, Brooke (Jake) VanderVeen, Ashley (Brian) Whitacre, Bradley (Jessica) Dean, Alissa (Jon) Bullitis, and Morgan Dean; 4 great-grandchildren, Noah Hill, Chase Whitacre, Autumn & Maisie Dean; brother, Clair Gunning (Peg States); sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sandra Gunning, Dorothy Royce, Beverly Davis, Lois (Jim) Drake, Joel (Kathleen) Dean, and Pierre Biever, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

For those wishing, you may consider a memorial donation in her memory to the Burdett Fire Dept., PO Box 238, Burdett, NY 14818. You may also express condolences to the family or leave a memory about Sue online in "Obituaries" at www.RoyceChedzoy.com.

To send flowers, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store link at the bottom of her obituary at www.RoyceChedzoy.com.






Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
JUL
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
607-535-4331
