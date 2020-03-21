|
Sullivan E. Foote
Sandy Creek - Sullivan (Sully) E. Foote, 67, of Sandy Creek, NY passed away Monday, March 16th, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 20, 1952 in Buffalo, NY.
After attending SUNY Jefferson in Watertown, NY and SUNY Cortland in Cortland, NY Sullivan briefly owned and operated a bar/restaurant/dance establishment - The Old School - in Scott, NY. He was a US Army Veteran serving as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division of Ft. Bragg, NC. Sully worked in the automotive industry for 30+ years and was known as a legendary car salesman across several dealerships in NY and PA before retiring.
He is survived by his two sons - Austin Foote of Horseheads, NY and Justin Foote of Philadelphia, NY; his grandson Vincent Foote of Horseheads, NY; two sisters - Dianne (Doug) Rogers of Clayton, NY and Karen (David) Boyle of Charlotte, NC; his former wife Rosalie Austin of Philadelphia, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by an infant son Abraham Foote, his mother Phyllis Foote, his sister Sherry Brittain, and his brother Bruce Foote.
Sullivan was an avid reader of all genres and was known to quote many passages of famous works - his favorite being "Prometheus Bound" by Aeschylus, a play in which he also starred in his college years. He also loved spending time with his sons and friends.
Funeral services are private. BAGOZZI TWINS FUNERAL HOME of Solvay, NY has care of the arrangements. Please share online memories and condolences at www.bagozzitwins.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020