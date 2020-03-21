Services
Bagozzi Twins Funeral Home
2601 Milton Ave
Solvay, NY 13209
(315) 468-2431
Resources
More Obituaries for Sullivan Foote
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sullivan E. Foote

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sullivan E. Foote Obituary
Sullivan E. Foote

Sandy Creek - Sullivan (Sully) E. Foote, 67, of Sandy Creek, NY passed away Monday, March 16th, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 20, 1952 in Buffalo, NY.

After attending SUNY Jefferson in Watertown, NY and SUNY Cortland in Cortland, NY Sullivan briefly owned and operated a bar/restaurant/dance establishment - The Old School - in Scott, NY. He was a US Army Veteran serving as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division of Ft. Bragg, NC. Sully worked in the automotive industry for 30+ years and was known as a legendary car salesman across several dealerships in NY and PA before retiring.

He is survived by his two sons - Austin Foote of Horseheads, NY and Justin Foote of Philadelphia, NY; his grandson Vincent Foote of Horseheads, NY; two sisters - Dianne (Doug) Rogers of Clayton, NY and Karen (David) Boyle of Charlotte, NC; his former wife Rosalie Austin of Philadelphia, NY; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by an infant son Abraham Foote, his mother Phyllis Foote, his sister Sherry Brittain, and his brother Bruce Foote.

Sullivan was an avid reader of all genres and was known to quote many passages of famous works - his favorite being "Prometheus Bound" by Aeschylus, a play in which he also starred in his college years. He also loved spending time with his sons and friends.

Funeral services are private. BAGOZZI TWINS FUNERAL HOME of Solvay, NY has care of the arrangements. Please share online memories and condolences at www.bagozzitwins.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sullivan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -