Susan C. Glosenger



Horseheads - Susan C. Glosenger, Age 66, of Horseheads, NY passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side following a courageous battle with cancer. Susan was born January 9, 1954 in Elmira daughter of the late Robert Hugg and Gladys (Seymour) Hugg who survives. She was dedicated retiree of the Binghamton Psychiatric Center where she was the Assistant to the Director of Medical Operations.



Susan was a forty year plus member of the Faith Tabernacle Church, she also found great joy in giving and was a literacy volunteer for ten years, donor to the foodbanks, local homeless shelters, the Buffalo City Mission and always put others before herself.



Survivors include her mother Glady McLean of Waverly, her loving son and daughter in law, Michael (Megan LeSuer) Glosenger of Horseheads, a sister, Bonnie Hugg of Moore, OK, brothers, Frederick (Sally) Hugg of Orville, CA, Robert (Valerie) Hugg of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, Dennis McLean of Waverly, several nieces, nephews and many friends.



Susan was predeceased by her father Robert Hugg and her daughter Kimberly Jo Glosenger.



Family and friends are invited to call from 12 PM to 1 PM Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Faith Tabernacle Church, 155 Lenox Avenue, Horseheads, NY 14845. Masks and social distancing will be required. Her funeral will be held there at 1:00 PM with Associate Pastor and friend David Swartwood officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Elmira, NY.



Memorials in Susan's memory may be made to the Faith Tabernacle Church, 155 Lenox Ave. Horseheads, NY 14845, The Door of Hope Mission, 8111 Marwood Drive, North Chesterfield, VA, 23235, or sent to the family to offset funeral expenses.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894.









