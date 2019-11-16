Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
Age 74, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Susan was the daughter of the late Ralph Ford and Fonna Bulla Segan. She was predeceased by brothers, Douglas and Roger Ford. Susan is survived by daughter Nicole Carl of Horseheads with her son David Sawyer. Also surviving is family friend, and former companion, Daniel L. Sherwood of Rochester. Sue was a graduate of Ithaca Nursing School and worked for many years as a licensed practical nurse at Finger Lakes DDSO. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Susan will be buried at Greensprings Cemetery in Newfield NY.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
