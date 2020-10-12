1/
Susan M. Green
Susan M. Green

Elmira - Age 69, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. She was born on July 21, 1951 in Elmira, NY to the late Harry and Fannie Engle. Susan was predeceased by her brother, Harry and sister, Sylvia. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Robert Green Sr.; sons, Rodney (Karen Matt) Green and Robert (Ruth) Green Jr.; granddaughters, Tiffany and Alexis Green; brothers, David (Regina) Engle and Lewis (Rita) Engle; sister, Marilynn (Doug) Viele; along with several nieces and nephews. Susan was a long-time member of The Love Church. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday. October 14th from 11 am to 1 pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral service will take place there at 1 pm. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Adhering to NYS regulation, all guests must wear a mask and maintain social distancing at all times.




Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
