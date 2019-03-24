Services
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
607-535-4331
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
View Map
SUSAN MARIE BUCKLEY

WATKINS GLEN - 65, of Watkins Glen, passed away on March 20, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer lovingly celebrating her birthday on March 8th with her family. The family will receive friends at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Wednesday (March 27th) from 3pm-6pm; followed by a memorial service celebrating her life at 6pm at the funeral home. A reception following services will be announced. Susie was predeceased by her parents, Lewis and Dollie Shaffer; and father-in-law, Elmer Buckley. She is survived by her husband Chet Buckley; sons, Jered (Belinda) Buckley and Craig (Rachel) Buckley; sister Janet Chartrand; brother Albert (Janice) Shaffer; 5 grandchildren, Calvin, Owen, and Taylor Buckley, and Zachery and Trista Teed; mother-in-law, Betty Buckley; several sisters-in laws; brothers-in-laws; and numerous nieces and nephews. Susie worked at Stillman's Greenhouse and Florist in Montour Falls for 42 years, where she enjoyed her duties in the greenhouse and especially working with her girls. She also helped build a successful dairy farm with her husband. Susie especially loved kids, flowers, cattle and the newborn calves. She was a 4-H leader and member of the Schuyler County Cattle Club and member of the First Presbyterian Church of Watkins Glen. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 520 N. Decatur St., Watkins Glen, NY 14891; or donations may be made directly to the family to assist with expenses. "A Helping Hand" GoFundMe link may be found at the end of her obituary at www.RoyceChedzoy.com. You may express condolences to the family or "Light a Candle of Remembrance" at www.RoyceChedzoy.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
