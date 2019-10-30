|
Susan Marie Johnson
Mansfield - Susan Marie Johnson, age 72, of Mansfield, formerly of Charlottesville, VA, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Green Home in Wellsboro. She was born on July 2, 1947, in Elmira, NY, a daughter of Arthur and Shirley (McConnell) Johnson. Susan worked as a registered nurse at the University of Virginia Hospital. She enjoyed antiques, reading, and cross-stitching.
Susan is survived by her brothers, Scott (Vicki) Johnson of Mansfield, Stuart Johnson of Maryland, and Stacey Johnson of Mansfield; and a sister, Sarah (Jerry) Valimont of Mainesburg. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Steven Johnson.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 4th at 2:00 pm in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Associate, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019