Susan Marie (Radford) Mitchell
Elmira Heights - 1/16/57-11/12/18
Susan Mitchell passed at home peacefully surrounded by family and friends on 11/12/18.
Pre-deceased by parents, James and Jeanette Radford of Big Flats.
Survived by son, Jeremy Broz, and granddaughter, Zoe; daughter, Brittany Mitchell (husband John) and grandson, Joshua; siblings, Larry Mochrie (partner Tony), Micheal Radford (wife Diana), Lisa Woods (husband Donald) and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Horseheads American Legion on Saturday 5/11/19 at 1:00 PM. Please join us to honor Sue's memory.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 4, 2019