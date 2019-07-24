|
Susanne E. Bush
Montour Falls - Susanne E. Bush, 73, of Montour Falls, NY, went to be with God while being cared for with loving kindness at Cayuga Medical Center on July 19, 2019. Born in Spencer, NY, Sue was a daughter of the late Wilbert and Mary Pylkas. A lifelong resident of Schuyler County, Sue had worked as a nurse's aide at Schuyler Hospital, did private home health care, drove bus for the Spencer School District, and was a hall monitor and school mom for O.M.C.S. Sue loved people and was loved by many.
In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by son, Wilfred Bush, Jr. in 2005, son, Timothy Bush in 2006, and granddaughter, Amanda Bush-Cortright.
Sue is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Wilfred Bush, Sr.; brother, Sam Pylkas; son, Jeffrey; daughter, Vera; son-in-law, Johnny Phillips; and a large extended family.
A memorial service will be held at the Myrtle-Jefferson Masonic Lodge, 308 W. Main St., Montour Falls on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor George Norton officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on July 24, 2019