Services
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
The Breesport Baptist Church
1811 North Chemung Road
Breesport, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Westbrook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne A. Westbrook


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne A. Westbrook Obituary
Suzanne A. Westbrook

Erin,NY - SUZANNE A. WESTBROOK age 76 of Erin, NY passed away on Tuesday August 6, 2019. Suzanne was born June 9, 1943 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Albert and Shirley Hunt Russ. She married her husband, Rev. Lawrence "Larry" Westbrook, on June 20, 1964 and they recently celebrated their 55th Wedding Anniversary. Suzanne helped start The 4-H Rabbit Club and served as a 4-H leader. She was a retired account clerk at BOCES in Elmira, NY. Suzanne enjoyed camping with her husband and family. Suzanne is survived by her loving and devoted husband Rev. Lawrence Westbrook ; her sons: Stephen Westbrook of Elmira, NY and Timothy Westbrook of Syracuse, NY ; daughter and son-in-law: Laurie and Monty Spencer of North Carolina ; grandchildren: Elizabeth Westbrook of Syracuse, NY , Arianne Spencer and Landon Spencer of North Carolina ; sister : Barbara Brown of Horseheads, NY ; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law : Gerald and Joyce Westbrook of Winfield, PA , Royal and Dolores Westbrook of Olathe , Kansas ; Jack and Deanna Westbrook of Missouri , and Faith and John Truxell of Erin, NY; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends. A Memorial Service celebrating Suzanne's Life will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 2 PM at The Breesport Baptist Church 1811 North Chemung Road Breesport, NY. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sept. 1 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now