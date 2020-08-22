1/1
Suzanne J. Hager
1926 - 2020
Long time resident of the Southside of Elmira - Passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, August 20, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Henry and Edith Lish Jacob. She was also predeceased by two beloved men, her husband of 57 years, Donald in 2004 and son David at the age of 29 in 1982. She was blessed with two other sons Stephen (Becky) Hager of St. Louis, MO and Scott (Tina) Hager of Horseheads, NY. Also dear to her heart were her grandchildren, Noah Hager, Sarah Self, Jeff Hager, Jon Hager and Ben Hager and blessed with nine great-grandchildren. Suzanne was a long time active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was a graduate of Southside High School and Syracuse University School of Nursing and worked for a year at Arnot Ogden Hospital. When her children were born, she was privileged to be a stay-at-home Mom, later working for the Elmira School District. She was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. Suzanne especially loved her cottage on Keuka Lake where she and her husband Don spent many summer days for almost 75 years. Relatives and friends are invited to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 10-11AM. As all are welcomed, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing. Funeral Services will be held at 11AM with Rev. Jane Winters. In Suzanne's memory, donations may be made to SPCA, 2435 NY Rt. 352, Elmira, NY 14903 or Meals on Wheels, 409 William St, Elmira, NY 14901. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Suzanne's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com






Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
