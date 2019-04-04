|
Suzanne Liddy Flemming
Big Flats - Age 86, passed away peacefully at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center on Sunday, March 31, 2019, surrounded by love. Suzanne was born in Elmira, daughter of M. John and Susan Logue Liddy. In addition to her parents Suzanne is predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years Joseph F. Flemming; grandson David "Tripp" White III; brother William D. Liddy; sister-in-law Mary Anne Prunier Flemming. She is survived by daughter Michelle "Missy" White of Farmington NY with her children Molly and Riley White; daughter Kathy Flemming of Big Flats with her children Betsy and Michael Diacatos; cousin Sandra Harkness of Elmira; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Jean Liddy of Naperville IL, Charles and Madonna Flemming of Sarasota FL, Kevin Flemming of Leesburg VA and Maureen Lane of Manlius NY; 20 nieces and nephews as well as great nieces, great nephews and second cousins. Suzanne was born and raised on Elmira's Southside. She was a graduate of Southside High School, earned her Bachelor's Degree from Elmira College and her Master's Degree from Cortland State College (SUNY Cortland). Sue taught at Riverside Elementary, Elmira, and was an elementary, and later a Title 1, teacher at Saxonville Elementary School, Framingham MA. Returning home to Elmira she volunteered at the Arnot Ogden Auxiliary, and, with Joe, was a 25 year volunteer at the Corning LPGA. She enjoyed golf and bridge with a close circle of friends. Suzanne was a devout Catholic and a long time communicant of St. Mary's Church. Family and friend are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St. Elmira, on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held there on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:15 a.m. at St. Mary's Church. Committal prayers and interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Suzanne with a donation to either, Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler, 215 E. Church St., Elmira NY 14901, of Rochester and Finger Lakes, 435 East Henrietta Rd, Rochester NY 14620; or Chemung County SPCA, 2435 NY-352, Elmira NY 14903.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2019