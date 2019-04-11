|
|
Suzanne Liddy Flemming
Big Flats - Age 86 passed away peacefully at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center on Sunday, March 31, 2019, surrounded by love. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St. Elmira, on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held there on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:15 a.m. at St. Mary's Church. Committal prayers and interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Suzanne with a donation to either, Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler, 215 E. Church St., Elmira NY 14901, of Rochester and Finger Lakes, 435 East Henrietta Rd, Rochester NY 14620; or Chemung County SPCA, 2435 NY-352, Elmira NY 14903.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019