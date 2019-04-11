Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Mary's Church
224 Franklin
Elmira, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Flemming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Liddy Flemming


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Suzanne Liddy Flemming Obituary
Suzanne Liddy Flemming

Big Flats - Age 86 passed away peacefully at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center on Sunday, March 31, 2019, surrounded by love. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St. Elmira, on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held there on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:15 a.m. at St. Mary's Church. Committal prayers and interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Suzanne with a donation to either, Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler, 215 E. Church St., Elmira NY 14901, of Rochester and Finger Lakes, 435 East Henrietta Rd, Rochester NY 14620; or Chemung County SPCA, 2435 NY-352, Elmira NY 14903.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McInerny Funeral Home
Download Now