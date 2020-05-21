|
|
Suzanne Reynolds Fudge
Belfast, ME - Suzanne Reynolds Fudge, 86, of Belfast died peacefully May 14, 2020. Born December 24, 1933 in Elmira, New York, she was the daughter of Mary Pauline Drinkwater and Justice Walter B. Reynolds. She married Ralph Truman Fudge in Elmira, November 11, 1955.
Suzanne attended Elmira public schools, The Shipley School in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania and Elmira College. She was a member of Saint Margaret's Episcopal Church in Belfast, ME.
With her family she lived in Elmira, New York, New Haven, Connecticut, and Westerly, Rhode Island before moving to Belfast, ME early in January 1974.
Predeceased by her parents, her husband Ralph Truman Fudge, her sister Mary Virginia McLane, and a nephew, Randall Reynolds McLane, she is survived by her two daughters, Mary Virginia Fudge and her partner, John McDonald, of Montville, ME; Susan Elizabeth Fudge and her husband Alexander Leddy of Portland, ME; six grandchildren, Carie Elizabeth Woodrow; Daniel K. Woodrow, Jr. and his fiance, Amanda Peaslee; Sara Elise Drinkwater and her partner, Adam Clark; Madison Alexander Leddy; Truman Henry Leddy; and Jack Ellsworth Leddy; five great grandchildren; Bailey Cole Woodrow; Jazmin Skylar Woodrow; Oliver Myles Correy; twins, Adara Rayne Woodrow and Kira Jade Woodrow; and a special dear cousin, Barbara Reynolds Lucas of Latham, New York. Also surviving is her nephew, Paul Lawrence McLane and his family, of Clover, South Carolina; and two nieces, Mary Cheryl Niver and Susan Camille Pirozzolo and their families of Pine City, New York; and sister-in-law Sally Fudge Grayson and family, of Cherry, Hill, New Jersey.
A Memorial Eucharist will be celebrated at a later date at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church on Court in Belfast. If desired, memorial gifts may be made to St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 95 Court St., Belfast, ME 04915; Waldo County General Hospital, 118 Northport Avenue, Belfast, ME, 04915; or to Gosnell House, 11 Hunnewell Rd., Scarborough, ME 04074.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com.
Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 9 Mountain St, Camden, ME.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2020