Suzanne Sloan
1963 - 2020
Suzanne Sloan

Erin,NY - SUZANNE SLOAN Age 56 of Erin, NY passed away on Monday June 1, 2020. Suzanne was born on October 25, 1963 in San Bernardino, CA the daughter of the late Arthur and Doris Jamison Doty. Suzanne loved gardening and playing with her grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her husband Gregory A. Sloan and son-in-law: Andre' Richards. Suzanne is survived by her children: Jillian Sloan; Cody Sloan; and Danielle Sloan and Zane Barton all of Erin, NY; grandchildren: Aden Richards and Brooklynn "Miss B" Barton; twin sister and brother-in-law: Luanne and Ned Strauser of Las Vegas, NV; nephews: Steven Connors, Christopher Connors, and Captain Michael Connors U.S. Army, all of CA; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of caring friends, including her Loving Companion Curtis Hernsburger. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY.




Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
