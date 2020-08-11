Sydney Alyse Parmelee
Carlisle - Sydney Alyse Parmelee, age 23, passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2020. Born August 19, 1996 in Carlisle, daughter of Lawrence and Jillene (Struble) Parmelee.
Sydney was a very loving person who was always reliable and trustworthy. She loved the family vacations to Ocean City, shopping and dogs. Sydney was a student at HACC where she was studying to become an RN. She had many struggles along the way, but was determined to be a pediatric nurse. Most of all, she loved being a mother to Aniya and A'Neek and an aunt to Aaliyah, Arria, Willow and Winter.
Sydney is survived by her parents; daughter, Aniya Rose Anderson; son, A'Neek Dakari Anderson; sister, Brittney Parmelee and brother, Devon Parmelee.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Cody Parmelee and grandparents, Dale and Marge Struble.
Friends will be received Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5 to 7pm and Friday, August 14, 2020 from 1pm until time of funeral service at 2pm at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.
Sydney will be laid to rest at the Westminster Cemetery.
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com