Sylvia A. Crooker
Elmira Heights, NY - Passed away on Monday morning, August 17, 2020 at the age of 93. Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Scott) Stroh; sons James (Denise) Crooker and Walt (Diane) Crooker; sister, Eleanor Shaffer; brothers, Art (Mary) Butts and Jerry Butts (Donna Henderson) and extended family members. It was her wishes that all services be held privately with her family. Those wishing to remember Sylvia please consider donations to the Horseheads Community Animal Shelter, PO Box 288, Horseheads, NY 14845. Condolences and words of comfort can be viewed in Sylvia's Book of memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com