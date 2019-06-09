|
Sylvia J. "Sue" Harris
Elmira - Sylvia J. "Sue" Harris, age 76 of Elmira, NY passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer; at home with her family by her side. Sue was predeceased by her parents, Jeanne and Victor Chevalier; brother, Ronn; and son, Scott Harris.
Sue is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Edward "Walt" Harris; children, Vicki (Bob) Schornstheimer, Kim Harris and Lon (Annette) Harris; grandchildren, Stefanie, Ashton, and Abbie Schornstheimer, Kristina Manning, Nicholas, Brooke, and Brianne Harris, Alyssa, Kwinne, and Loni Harris; great grandchildren, Colton, Mason, Sydney, Haidyn, Ziggy, and Elli; daughter-in-law, Kerri; several nieces and nephews, and her furry companion "Devil Dog" Nala.
Sue retired from the Elmira City School District after 27 years, and went on to work for the CWA Union for another seven years, before she fully retired. She was an avid METS fan. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and her lottery tickets. She most of all enjoyed spending time with her family. Sue was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who will be missed by all.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY from 5 pm to 7 pm, with a memorial service celebrating Sue's life at 7 pm. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Fitzsimmons Cemetery. Sue's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from June 9 to June 10, 2019