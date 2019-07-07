|
Sylvia M. Leggett
Elmira - Age 88, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Guthrie-Towanda Personal Care Home. Syliva, daughter of the late Charles J. and Esther Patterson Gilmore , is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Donna M. and Ray Hoffmann of Towanda PA; sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel L. and Linda Leggett of St. Paul MN, Francis W., Jr. and Lois Leggett of Glendale AZ, Philip E. and Susan Leggett of Fort Mill SC; sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia a. and Glenn Larison of Odessa, Mary Ellen and Howard Ames of Ocala FL; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; along nieces and nephews. Sylvia is predeceased by sister Joan E. Bailey, and brother and sister-in-law Richard J. and Barbara Gilmore. Private services will be held with burial taking place at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Sylvia with a donation to the Samaritan Center, 480 S. Main Street, Elmira NY 14904. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 7, 2019