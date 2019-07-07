Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Leggett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia M. Leggett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia M. Leggett Obituary
Sylvia M. Leggett

Elmira - Age 88, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Guthrie-Towanda Personal Care Home. Syliva, daughter of the late Charles J. and Esther Patterson Gilmore , is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Donna M. and Ray Hoffmann of Towanda PA; sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel L. and Linda Leggett of St. Paul MN, Francis W., Jr. and Lois Leggett of Glendale AZ, Philip E. and Susan Leggett of Fort Mill SC; sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia a. and Glenn Larison of Odessa, Mary Ellen and Howard Ames of Ocala FL; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; along nieces and nephews. Sylvia is predeceased by sister Joan E. Bailey, and brother and sister-in-law Richard J. and Barbara Gilmore. Private services will be held with burial taking place at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Sylvia with a donation to the Samaritan Center, 480 S. Main Street, Elmira NY 14904. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McInerny Funeral Home
Download Now