Teddy E. Watson
Elmira - Age 70, passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Ted was born in Garnett KS, a son of the late Ward and Betty Barker Watson. He is also predeceased by his son Michael Watson. Ted is survived by his wife of 50 years Noreen Milunich Watson; daughters and sons-in-law, Joie (Bill) Rathburn of Dallas TX, Jackie (David) Manivanh of Fort Worth TX; grandchildren, Brian DeMark, Kelsie and Bill Rathburn, Emma and Ethan Manivanh; great granddaughter Kaylista DeMark; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charlie and Eleanor Watson, Earl and Toni Watson all of Pennsylvania; sister Stacey Watson of Pennsylvania; several nieces, nephews and in-laws. Ted was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. While in Vietnam he served as a helicopter gunner and crew chief with the First Calvary. Ted was one of the founders and a two time past commander of the Vietnam Veterans of America. He had worked as a licensed baker at Mohawk Bakery in Elmira for many years. He later worked for SYSCO Foods in Horseheads from where he retired. As per his family's request, there will be no services. Those wishing may remember Ted with a donation to the Vietnam Veterans of America, 1200 Davis St., Elmira NY 14901. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020