Teresa B. Olson
Elmira - Age 92, passed away peacefully at her home, with family by her side, on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Teresa was born and raised in Elmira a daughter of Liberto and Elizabeth (Scaringe) Baccile. She is predeceased by her husband Bob Olson, son Bobby Olson, and numerous brothers and sisters. Teresa is survived by her children: Stephen J. Olson of Fort Lauderdale FL, Mark L. Olson of Elmira, George A. Olson of Elmira, Eric J. Olson of Dania Beach FL, Josetta Kollas of Dallas TX with her daughters, Victoria and Christina Kollas, Katrina Olson of Erin, with her daughters, Elizabeth Payne and Krista Hakes; great-grandchildren: Arianna and Abigail Johnson and Hunter Hakes; sister: Angeline Popovich of Elmira; along with many nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Teresa was a retired New York Telephone Supervisor with over 35 years of service. She was a lifelong member of St. Anthony's Church. Teresa was one of the original volunteers at the Divine Mercy Chapel at St. Casimir's Church. A devout Catholic she attended Mass daily. Her family and her Catholic faith were the most important part of Teresa's life. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Teresa on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 604 Park Place, Elmira. Interment, with committal prayers, will follow at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Teresa with a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 27, 2019