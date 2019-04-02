Services
Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service
130 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Mattison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa E. Mattison

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Teresa E. Mattison Obituary
Teresa E. Mattison

Tioga, PA - Teresa E. Mattison, 88, formerly of Tioga, PA, passed away March 29, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA. She was born April 4, 1930, in Tioga, PA, the daughter of William & Dora Downs Hunt. Teresa retired from Corning Glass Works after 37 years of service. She was a member of Holy Child Catholic Church. Teresa loved spending time with her children & grandchildren. She loved having her hands in the dirt and was well known for her beautiful flower gardens. She and her flower gardens were once featured in the Elmira Star Gazette. She also enjoyed crafts, which included crocheting Barbie doll clothes for children & grandchildren, ceramics and painting signs for the yard. Teresa is survived by 2 daughters & a son-in-law, Sharon Cummings of Mansfield, PA, Vanessa & Charley Caswell of Mansfield, PA, 2 sons & daughters-in-law, Paul & Lin Mattison of Tioga, PA, Michael & Peggy Mattison of Mansfield, PA, 12 grandchildren, & 17 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Kathleen Lauretta, sisters, Mary, Maggie, Agnes Shellman, Madeline Mann, & brothers, John, William, & Ralph Hunt. Friends are invited to call at the Wilston Funeral Home 130 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA, Wednesday 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11:00 AM at Holy Child Catholic Church with Fr. Bryan Wright, Celebrant. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Tioga, PA. Sympath"e" cards may be sent to Teresa's family at

www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now