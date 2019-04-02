|
|
Teresa E. Mattison
Tioga, PA - Teresa E. Mattison, 88, formerly of Tioga, PA, passed away March 29, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA. She was born April 4, 1930, in Tioga, PA, the daughter of William & Dora Downs Hunt. Teresa retired from Corning Glass Works after 37 years of service. She was a member of Holy Child Catholic Church. Teresa loved spending time with her children & grandchildren. She loved having her hands in the dirt and was well known for her beautiful flower gardens. She and her flower gardens were once featured in the Elmira Star Gazette. She also enjoyed crafts, which included crocheting Barbie doll clothes for children & grandchildren, ceramics and painting signs for the yard. Teresa is survived by 2 daughters & a son-in-law, Sharon Cummings of Mansfield, PA, Vanessa & Charley Caswell of Mansfield, PA, 2 sons & daughters-in-law, Paul & Lin Mattison of Tioga, PA, Michael & Peggy Mattison of Mansfield, PA, 12 grandchildren, & 17 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Kathleen Lauretta, sisters, Mary, Maggie, Agnes Shellman, Madeline Mann, & brothers, John, William, & Ralph Hunt. Friends are invited to call at the Wilston Funeral Home 130 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA, Wednesday 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11:00 AM at Holy Child Catholic Church with Fr. Bryan Wright, Celebrant. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Tioga, PA. Sympath"e" cards may be sent to Teresa's family at
www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019