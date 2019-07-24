|
Teresa F. Thomas
Pine City - Teresa Franke Thomas, age 81 of Pine City, NY and Dunedin, FL passed away on July 20, 2019.
Teresa was born in Coudersport PA, the daughter of James and Kathryn Franke. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years Calvin; daughter, Marcella Friends; and brother-in-law, Fred Johnson. She is survived by her sons, John (Christine) Thomas of Elmira, NY and Paul (Michelle) Thomas of Pine City, NY; son-in-law, Robert Friends of Enola, PA; grandchildren, Amanda (Yoandi) Interian, Graham Thomas, Rebecca Friends, Emily Thomas, and Adam Thomas; as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas (Judy) Franke of Coudersport, PA, Elizabeth Johnson of Sanford, NC, and Mary Jane (Frank) Weeks of Roulette, PA; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Teresa was a graduate of Pennsylvania's Edinboro State Teachers College, and Elmira College in Elmira, NY with a Masters of Education. Teresa was an artist whose kind encouragement sparked the love of art in thousands of students in the Elmira City School District throughout her distinguished career. In her retirement she rekindled her passion for capturing the beauty around her in pastels while studying and painting at the Dunedin Fine Art Center.
A celebration of Teresa's life will be held this fall, at a date and time to be announced. Teresa's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 24, 2019