Terrence E. Decker
Terrence E. Decker age 71 passed away on Sunday November 15,2020. Terrence was born November 23, 1948 in Elmira, NY the son of the late Elbert and Irene Cowan Decker. He was a Veteran serving his country with The U.S. ARMY. Terrence married his wife Debbra M. Ennis Decker in July 15,1972 and they recently celebrated their 48th Wedding Anniversary. He worked many years at LRC in Horseheads, and retired from Augat. Terry loved tinkering with cars, going to the races, and bowling. He was a member of The Wellsburg Community Church. Terrence is survived by his wife of 48 years Debbra M. Ennis Decker ; son and daughter-in-law; Terrence E. and Krista Decker Jr. and their son Kaz Decker; daughter and son-in-law: Susan and Stephen Roche and their son Brandan Roche; sisters: Annette Ford and Kathleen Graves; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Tuesday November 24 , 2020 from 4-6 PM. Mr. Decker's Funeral Services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours with his Pastor Faith Bogdan officiating. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
.