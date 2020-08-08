1/
Terri L. Johnson
Terri L. Johnson

Horseheads - Terri L. Johnson, age 58, of Horseheads, NY, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Corning Hospital. She was born on September 4, 1961 in Wellsboro, PA, a daughter of Ralph and Patricia (Tremaine) Johnson. Terri worked as a laborer for Corning Inc. She was a member of the Big Flats American Legion and Loyal Order of The Moose in Wellsboro. Terri enjoyed stamping, card making, and crafts.

Terri is survived by her significant other, Dave Reynolds of Horseheads; a sister, Susan Thomas of Hornby, NY; a nephew, Todd (Candy) Ayers of Wellsburg, NY; two nieces, Stacey Ringler of Tioga, and Melissa; and a great niece, Tiffany. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Cynthia Ayers; and a brother, Fred Johnson; and a nephew, Marty Ayers.

In honoring Terri's wishes, there will be no services. Burial will take place at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
