|
|
Terry Lee Justic
Marion SC - Terry Lee Justic, 3/9/48-3/14/19, of Marion SC, passed surrounded by family, of complications due to myelofibrosis. Born in Elmira, NY to John (Duke) and Marion (Schusler) Justic. He graduated from Elmira Free Academy and attended Corning Community College. In 1977, with his former wife Sharon Kennedy (deceased) and children relocated to Manchester, NH. He worked in the flooring industry, until last year when he retired and moved to SC, to be near his daughter and warm climate. Surviving family members include sister Merna Justic, daughter Shannon Nivers and husband Jason, grandsons Justin, Tyler & Tristan, son Terry E.Justic and wife Carol, granddaughters Camryn and Lily, and many cousins in the general Elmira, NY area. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To leave a message go to https://www.Idealfuneral.com. In remembrance of Terry, the family would prefer donations be made to myelofibrosis research https://www.mpnresearchfoundation.org/Donate-to-MPN-Research or medication payment program https://www.mygooddays.org/donate
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019