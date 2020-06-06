Thelma L. Kubinski
1930 - 2020
Thelma L. Kubinski

Elmira - Thelma L. (West) Kubinski, 89, of Elmira, entered unto rest on June 5, 2020 at home. She was born in Montour Falls on December 23, 1930, the daughter of the late Arthur (Myra) West and Helen Palmer. On September 13, 1952, she married John P. (Jack) Kubinski in Montour Falls.

Thelma was a secretary and bookkeeper for over 50 years. She loved traveling with her husband, polka dancing, cats and Johnny Cash.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Kubinski on February 4, 2010; a sister, Florence Alexander on July 13, 2018; and brother, Kenneth West.

She is survived by three daughters, Sharon (John) Bacon, Susan (Anthony) Mastrantonio, and Wendy (Randy) Covell; a sister, Marcia (Dan) Jenkins of Montour Falls; two brothers, Norman of Montour Falls and Richard of Interlaken; five grandchildren, Jeremy, Jeffrey, Allison, Erin and Matthew; and three great grandchildren, Annabella, Johnathan, and Camilla.

An extra special appreciation to Donna Root, her caregiver, for the last 2 ½ years. She became mom's best friend.

A private graveside service will be held at Montour Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
607-535-2396
